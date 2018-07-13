The Canal and River Trust has confirmed that the bridge on the B488 between Horton and Ivinghoe has reopened.

The historic bridge had been closed for repairs after a vehicle hit it in the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 21.

The Canal and River Trust own the bridge, which is listed, and expected the work to repair the damage to cost the charity thousands. The bridge reopened to vehicles in the first week of July.

The Trust is now appealing for drivers to slow down when crossing over the bridge.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “As a charity the Canal & River Trust, spends around £1million a year repairing our historic bridges that have been hit by drivers and that’s money which, as a charity, we could better spend maintaining and looking after the region’s canals.

“We’re asking for driver to slow down when crossing over these historic bridges and instead of just speeding over the canal just maybe take the time to enjoy the view.”