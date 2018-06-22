The Canal and River Trust say historic bridge on the B488 will be closed until early July

The Canal and River Trust is asking drivers to slow down when driving over an historic bride on the B488 between Horton and Ivinghoe.

The bridge, also known as Brownlow Bridge, is currently closed after it was damaged when it was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 21.

Damage to the bridge on the B488 between Horton and Ivinghoe

The Trust own the bridge, which is Grade 2 listed, and expect the work to repair the damage to be completed by early July, costing the charity thousands of pounds.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “The section of damaged bridge has been removed and we’ve now started the rebuilding the bridge parapet back up again.

“We’ve sourced bricks that are in keeping with the original brickwork used over 200 years ago so they should hopefully blend in once they’ve weathered a bit.

“The team hope to have the works completed by early July and we have been in discussion with Transport for Buckinghamshire in an effort to improve the traffic light phasing and slow down traffic approaching the bridge.

“As a charity the Canal & River Trust, spends around £1million a year repairing our historic bridges that have been hit by drivers and that’s money which, as a charity, we could better spend maintaining and looking after the region’s canals.

“We’re asking for driver to slow down when crossing over these historic bridges and instead of just speeding over the canal just maybe take the time to enjoy the view.”

Since the bridge has been closed to repair the damage, concerns have been raised by a resident about a number of drivers removing the cones to drive over it.

She called Thames Valley Police on on Monday, May 21, Sunday, May 27, Thursday, May 31, and Monday, June 4, to report what had happened.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called about this issue on all of the dates you’ve mentioned.

“On each occasion we liaised with the Highways Agency to arrange for the barriers to be put back in place. No arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents.”