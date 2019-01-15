The Leighton Buzzard Society pays tribute to former chairman John Hartley

The Leighton Buzzard Society has paid tribute to John Hartley, a former chairman.

John Hartley passed away after a brave fight against cancer, aged 79, on Thursday, January 3.

Sue James, a member of the committee of the Leighton Buzzard Society, said: “When John first joined he was the secretary and later became chairman. The society grew under his leadership and during his nine years he restructured the committee from five to eight members. He was a very determined man who always wanted what was best for Leighton Buzzard. He brought the focus back on the town and local issues that were important to the residents. He would bring speakers to meetings to discuss local issues, including the heated meeting about the proposed wind turbines near Stoke Hammond in 2012.”

Present and ex-committee members have paid tribute to their former chairman. One member said: “John devoted many hours serving the Leighton Buzzard Society as secretary and chairman frequently taking on both roles at the same time, he always gave everything to ensure that anything he was involved in was successful.”

Another added: “John with two other committee members worked hard to have St Andrews Clock in the library accessed and the display boards updated.”