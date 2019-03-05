The Zutons to headline Swanbourne music festival 2019

Popular Liverpudlian Indie rock band The Zutons are headlining this year's edition of the Swanbourne Music Festival.

This year's event takes place on land behind The Betsey Wynne pub on Sunday August 25.

Affectionately known as 'Betseyfest', the event is now in its third year and features a varied line-up of musical acts, plus family entertainment and plenty of food and drink stalls.

Following in the footsteps of Toploader and Scouting For Girls, the headliners are Liverpool based band The Zutons who have reformed following a break from the music scene of 15 years - the group peaked at number nine in the UK singles charts in 2006 with the hits 'Why won't you give me your love?' and 'Valerie.'

Rohan Aldcroft, area manager for Oakman Inns said: “Last year we were challenged by extremely poor weather, but the amazing crowd donned their wellies and waved their brollies whilst dancing to Scouting for Girls.

"It was a great atmosphere and we hope we can build on things to put on an even bigger and better show in 2019.

"We are continuously improving the festival and taking on board visitor feedback.

"We are delighted to have secured such a big headline act in the Zutons, with more announcements to come.”

The event will feature a range of food stalls and bars, activities and services provided by stall holders, face-painting, inflatables and much more.

Funds raised will go to local charities which have yet to be decided and charities interested in partnering with the event are invited to apply to betseyfest@oakmaninns.co.uk

Tickets are on sale now with early bird ticket prices available for the first 1,000 tickets - at £22 for adults, £15 for under-16s and £60 for families.

To book visit https://www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk/buy