Thief jailed 16 weeks over shoplifting spree in Leighton Buzzard

A thief has been jailed for 16 weeks after carrying out a shoplifting spree in Leighton Buzzard earlier this month.

Ashley Bird, 33, of North Street, was jailed on Tuesday after pleading guilty to five counts of shoplifting at Luton Magistrates Court. This was in relation to offences committed between August 2 and 12.

Bird began his spree stealing £60 of clothing from M & Co on August 2, followed by £30 of alcohol from Waitrose on August 6 and two electric razorblades taken from Superdrug on August 9.

On August 11, Bird stole two portable speakers worth £70 from Wilkinsons. The following day, he returned to the shop to steal three Gilette razorblades worth £60.

Sergeant Liam Mitchell said: “Bird had been causing issues amongst retailers in Leighton Buzzard for some time, and was identified on CCTV through the good work and local knowledge of PCSO Rachel Carne.

“I am pleased we have been able to secure a custodial sentence for him, during which I hope he’s able to reflect on his activity and deters others from thinking it is acceptable to shoplift.”