This is no pint-sized beer festival – it’s a two-day family event for Leighton Buzzard!

Excitement is brewing as the date for Leighton Buzzard’s first full-scale beer festival approaches.

This two-day event is taking place at the Scout Hall on Grovebury Road on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23, and will feature up to 50 real ales from around the UK.

If beer is not your thing, there will also be a wine and gin bar showcasing a selection of red, white and sparkling wines and six different gins.

The beer festival is being organised by the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company who, after the success of a small beer festival at the brewery in February, thought a bigger event that can be enjoyed by everyone would be great for the town.

Jon d’Este-Hoare from the brewery has told the LBO; “We celebrated the end of Dry January with a beer festival at the brewery in the first weekend of February. We had 22 ales on offer and pretty much sold out.

“It was cold and we thought if we can sell that much beer then and there, the town will really enjoy a bigger festival over a (hopefully) sunny June weekend! The Scout Hall is just the perfect venue too with an acre of field for kids and families to enjoy.”

The doors open at 11am on both the Friday and the Saturday and close at 11pm. Live music can be enjoyed on both days, with ‘Freight Train Riders’ playing rock classics on the Friday evening, local folk act ‘Chasm’ performing Saturday afternoon and Paul Saxon, solo artist, on Saturday night.

The organisers are keen for it to be a family-friendly event, so people are welcome to bring along a picnic and folding chairs and make a day of it. For those who don’t want to bring their own food, hot food will be available with Private Caterers of Leighton Buzzard doing a charcoal BBQ and the El Comenzal bringing a food truck offering authentic Mexican dishes.

A notional £1 entry fee is being requested, which will go straight to local charity Keech Hospice.

Leighton Buzzard Scout Sam Wilkins is organising a beer pong table and tombola; the money collected will go towards his fundraising effort to reach the 2019 Scout Jamboree in America.