Thousands enjoyed Christmas Festival Weekend in Leighton Buzzard

Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to Leighton Buzzard town centre to enjoy the Christmas Festival Weekend.

Jointly organised between Leighton-Linslade Town Council and LB First, the three-day event offered something for everyone.

Christmas Lights, Leighton Buzzard 2017

On Friday evening, the High Street came alive with a Christmas Market, Food Court, Fun Fair and a performance stage boasting live entertainment provided by local community groups.

To rapturous applause, Walter “Wally” Randall (believed to be the UK’s oldest poppy seller at 102 years young) joined the carnival princesses as well as Andrew Selous MP to switch on the Christmas lights.

A council spokesman said: “In accordance with our joint working arrangement with LB First, it is the group who source the VIP honoured with turning on the Christmas lights.

“The decision to publicly celebrate the success of a local individual very much echoes public sentiment and something the group is keen in doing more of.

Christmas Lights, Leighton Buzzard 2017

“The fact that the celebrity was kept a secret very much goes with the tradition of light switch-on events.”

On Saturday, the twice weekly Charter market was boosted by numerous handmade craft stalls which provided the opportunity to buy unique Christmas gifts for loved ones. If you missed out, don’t despair as there are 3 more Saturdays and Tuesdays to spend local. There was also the spectacle of the KidsOut Santa Dash to enjoy.

The Dickensian Ding Dong on Sunday alongside our Victorian circus performer proved a popular hit with families.

Those brave at heart enjoyed a last ride on the funfair for the weekend. Some tasty festive treats were available from the street food vendors who contributed to the vibrancy of the day.

Christmas Lights, Leighton Buzzard 2017

Leighton-Linslade Concert Band, Ampthill Town Band and MK Brass once again entertained the crowds with renditions of all of the festive favourites.

The festival this year was generously supported by Steven Eagell Toyota alongside community groups including Leighton Buzzard Speakers and Leighton-Linslade Concert Band.

