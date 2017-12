Emergency services were out in force last night after a three-vehicle collision near the Leighton Buzzard bypass.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 8.10pm yesterday (14th December) to reports of a three vehicle RTC on the A4146, Leighton Buzzard.

“An ambulance crew was sent to help. Two patients were assessed at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

Thames Valley Police stated it longer provides the media with details regarding RTCs.