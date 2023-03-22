Mentmore Road has reopened after a chlorine gas leak closed Linslade's Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

Firefighters responded to a call at 8.14am this morning (March 22), after a chlorine leak at the building. Both Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and one building at Cedars Upper School were evacuated.

Crews have now left the scene and Mentmore Road has reopened – but although the leak has been brought under control, people are not yet allowed back on site.

Incident update. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre closed this morning as a safety precaution due to a chemical incident. The emergency services were on site and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre along with one building belonging to Cedars School were evacuated.

“The incident is currently being investigated and people will only be allowed back on site when Bedfordshire Fire service confirm it is safe. We cannot comment further at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of leisure centre users, school children, staff, and our residents is paramount.”

The spokeswoman also confirmed that one of the leisure centre staff members went to hospital for "precautionary measures only".

A Chiltern Learning Trust spokesman, commenting on behalf of Cedars Upper School, said: "Staff and students in a school block close to the leisure centre were moved to another area within the school, at the request of the fire service.

"The all-clear was given to the school by the fire service just after midday."

