Tiddenfoot time limit to stop commuter parking at Linslade’s leisure centre

A three-hour time limit is to be introduced at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre’s car park in Mentmore Road, Linslade on weekdays between 8am and 6pm.

The move is designed to tackle the problems of rail commuters leaving their vehicles in the car park for the day.

A consultation brought no objections, although there were comments that the limit could inconvenience users of the leisure centre.

But Central Beds Council has stated: “The concern regarding a 3-hour time limit is not considered a major issue by the on-site management team. Classes are typically 60 minutes in duration. Back-to-back sessions would therefore leave ample time for participants to shower and change.”