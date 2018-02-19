Town Mayor joins Sunzone Tanning to mark second anniversary

Sunzone Tanning recently celebrated their second anniversary with over 100 guests, including town mayor, councillor Syed Rahman.

Best friends Zoe Pope and Sabrina Anderson marked their tanning shop’s second anniversary in Linslade by inviting all their customers to the salon to enjoy a selection of offers available.

Sunzone Tanning were joined by the Leighton Buzzard Mayor at their second anniversary celebrations

The business partners thanked their loyal customers for helping them get to this milestone.

Zoe said: “We couldn’t have done it without the loyalty and support from our lovely customers.

“The second anniversary was amazing, we served over 100 people on the day and were pleased with the outcome.”