Another day of delays for commuters heading into London Euston

Amended timetable in place after repairs to overhead cables take longer than expected

Commuters faced more dire warnings of delays and cancellations into London Euston as work to repair overhead power cables went into a fourth day on Tuesday morning (March 10).

Train operators advised passengers to “check before you travel” with an amended timetable for services from Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes Central, Tring, Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead.

Network Rail worked overnight to complete repairs on a stretch of line south of Watford Junction where power cables came down on Saturday.

But a spokesman confirmed early this morning that repairs had taken longer than expected and restrictions on the number of trains that can use the route will remain in place.

London Northwestern Railway, which operates commuter services on the route, issued an advisory at 6.24am saying: "There will be a reduced service between London Euston and Watford Junction today. Please check your journey on the National Rail journey planner before travelling.

"Network Rail will continue to work today on rectifying a substantial distance of damage and will continue to remain in communication with train operators throughout the day regarding their progress."