CBC ‘exploring options’ for new taxi rank in Leighton Buzzard

Central Bedfordshire Council is exploring options for a new taxi rank In Leighton Buzzard, with a public consultation to take place later this year.

The matter was discussed at the Leighton Linslade Town Council partnership committee held on June 6, attended by a CBC community engagement officer.

No Caption ABCDE PNL-190625-174455001

The officer’s report identified North Street and Lake Street as possible locations for a new taxi rank.

Following a discussion, town councillors nominated North Street as their preferred location.

Cllr Ray Berry told the LBO that a taxi rank at North Street would pose less disruption in the town compared to the alternatives.

He said: “It’s by no means perfect, but based on our current road infrastructure this seems the best option available to us.”

A CBC spokesman added: “We will be exploring both options this summer, with a view to carrying out a 28-day public consultation later in the year.”