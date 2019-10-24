Discuss changes to Leighton Buzzard's LNR train service with rail bosses and Andrew Selous MP

Leighton Buzzard passengers will be able to discuss their rail service with bosses from London Northwestern Railway and Andrew Selous MP at a special event tomorrow.

As part of the ‘Whistle Stop Tour’ initiative, LNR officials will be on hand to answer questions during the evening peak at the town's train station from 5pm to 7pm (Friday, October 25).

Leighton Buzzard train station. Credit: Google.

In May, LNR introduced a new timetable with "more peak services, increased capacity and both earlier and later departures from London Euston throughout the week".

The changes are said to have benefited passengers travelling for work and leisure – including those using rail services during evenings and weekends.

However, some residents strongly disagree.

Brian Snowdon, South West Bedfordshire constituent and commuter, claimed: “Having used this railway line for over 40 years, the last six months have seen the worst service I can remember, with late, short or cancelled trains being a daily occurrence.

"This has a very real effect on people’s jobs, families and levels of stress and can’t be allowed to continue. It’s welcomed that LNR are willing to listen to passengers and I hope that people take the opportunity to provide a wide range of views”

Andrew Selous MP, said: “I look forward to being present to hear what action London NorthWestern Railway can take to deal with the concerns of my commuting constituents.

"As a commuter on this service myself I know how important it is to many of my constituents.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: “Our timetable improvements introduced more direct services to destinations across our network and improved capacity on some of our busiest services.

“We look forward to meeting passengers when the 'Whistle Stop Tour' visits Leighton Buzzard and hearing what they have to say about our services and timetables."

For more information and to find out more about future 'Whistle Stop Tour' dates go to londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk/whistle-stop-tour

Are you a commuter? What has your experience of the service been like? Email: joanna.gravett@jpimedia.co.uk