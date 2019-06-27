MP 'not happy' with parking company's behaviour as more customers parked as Leighton Buzzard station sent debt collection letters

The MP for Southwest Beds has criticised a parking company in Leighton Buzzard after persistent complaints about the quality of its app.

Since our first story on May 14, the LBO has been contacted by several other customers who have complained about Saba UK's parking app at Leighton Buzzard station.

Signage for the WMT car park outside Leighton Buzzard train station

Customers claim that the app does not make clear which car park is which and poor signage has resulted in many paid-up commuters issued with fines.

Despite several requests from the LBO, Saba has consistently refused to answer questions about the quality of its app or the alleged rise in the number of parking penalties issued to customers.

One man complained to the LBO: "I also have received a parking fine from Saba for failure to display an appropriate parking ticket... I paid for a weekly parking ticket via the app and subsequently found a parking fine upon return - £100 fine reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

"Saba have confirmed that the fine is being upheld as it is the customer's responsibility to observe the relevant signage."

Signage for the new car park

Saba runs both car parks at the station, one on behalf of West Midland Trains (WMT), and the other which opened last month. The man added that there was no clear signage at the WMT park for customers and plans to continue his appeal.

Another woman said: "I too have received a debt collectors' letter based on their poor app. On more than occasion, I have received error messages on the app when trying to purchase a ticket.

"I appreciate we have an option to buy tickets with cash but not everyone carries cash, and if they advertise paying by an app - it should work!"

In response to these complaints, MP for South West Beds Andrew Selous said: "I am not happy with the way that Saba are behaving and they should immediately make the app easier to use and engage promptly with all their customers who are having difficulties using the system.

"While Saba have a right to collect the money legitimately owed to them, I have seen too many cases where I think constituents have been unfairly treated by Parking companies."

> Have you been affected by issues parking at Leighton Buzzard station? Call us on 07860 531504 or email news@lbobserver.co.uk.