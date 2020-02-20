Track damage causing major disruption for rail passengers into London Euston

Network Rail issues 'check before you travel' warning for West Coast Main Line

Damage to points and track near Euston are causing major disruption for West Coast Main Line passengers into London today (Thursday February 20).

London Northwestern Railway warned that fewer trains than usual will be able to run from Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire stations.

As a result services may be cancelled, delayed or revised at short notice during the morning rush hour.

Avanti West Coast services from Rugby and Milton Keynes Central are also severely affected.

Around 22 trains an hour go into and out of London Euston during the morning peak.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We are on site and will fix this as soon as possible. All passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest information."