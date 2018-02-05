Traffic chaos should now ease as Anglian Water complete work on burst water main

Anglian Water have completed their work on a burst water main in Leighton Buzzard, which should now ease the traffic congestion in the town.

The water main burst in Lake Street on Friday, January 26, adding more roadworks to the town, which included utility works for the new housing development.

The emergency lane closure led to the installation of four-way lights making the area grind to a halt.

An Anglian Water spokesperson has confirmed the works in the burst water main are now completed. She said: “The repair work on a burst rising main on Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard was completed on Tuesday 30th January and the repair work on the pavements and road surface was completed on Wednesday 31st January.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to road users or pedestrians.

“This was a significant repair job on a damaged sewer pipe, and consequently some repair work on the pavements and road surface.”

There are still a number of roadworks in place in Leighton Buzzard being carried out by BT, Anglian Water, UK Power Networks and Central Bedfordshire Council.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The temporary roadworks are now completed and were cleared by Thursday night.

“The three sets of traffic lights last week were all for burst water mains so unfortunately, we had no opportunity to stagger the works.

“The planned works with traffic lights on North Street and Heath Road were assessed, and were not felt to be contributing to the problems.

“We closed down some roadworks on Hockliffe Street, as the contractors did not have permission for the work.”