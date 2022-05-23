5 road closures for Luton motorists to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Luton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

Watch out for these road closures

> M1, from 10pm May 26 to 5am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 10pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 10 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> A1081, from 10pm May 30 to 5am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11a - slip road closure and lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.