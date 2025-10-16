6-week road closure to begin in Heath and Reach next month

File photo of a road closed sign. Picture: Getty Images

A six-week road closure is set to start in Heath and Reach next month.

Woburn Road, will be closed from November 3 to December 12.

The stretch of road from Birds Hill to the A5 will be shut from 9am to 3.30pm daily, while footway improvement works are carried out.

Emergency service vehicles will still be permitted to use the road, and access to properties will be maintained where possible, although some restrictions may apply based on local signage.

Motorists are advised to follow the signed diversion route via Birds Hill, Eastern Way, and Watling Street, or in reverse.

A second closure will affect Billington Road in Leighton Buzzard at the junction with The Maltings, for overnight manhole repair works.

The road will be closed from 7pm on November 4 until 5am on November 5. As with the Heath & Reach closure, emergency vehicles will be exempt, and access to nearby properties will be maintained where feasible.

An alternative route will be available via Billington Road, A4146, and A4014, or vice versa.

You can view more public notices at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/