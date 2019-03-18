Horse riders take to the roads en masse near Leighton Buzzard to urge drivers to give them space

Horse riders are taking to the roads near Leighton Buzzard to campaign for motorists to give them more room.

They are urging drivers to "pass wide and slow" to make the roads safer for horses and horse drawn carriages.

Horse riders are taking to the roads to make their point

Groups from all over the country will gather at 67 different locations on April 14.

Local riders will meet in Great Brickhill, the scene of a horrible road accident in 2002 when a car ploughed into a horse's hind legs. The horse died as a result.

His owner Rebecca Marment said: " Having lived through every horse rider's worst nightmare, I want to try to help stop these tragedies, and prevent any more equines and humans being injured or killed on our roads. "

She added: " Members of the group and local riders will be riding along our roads on April 14 in an attempt to raise awareness that motorists should pass horses wide and slow. "

Since 2010 239 horses and 40 people have been killed on Britain's roads. And over the past five years there has been 2000 reports of incidents involving horses on the roads, according to a video produced by the British horse society.