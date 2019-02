Trains are travelling slower than normal through Leighton Buzzard this morning after a lorry hit a bridge.

The trains are running at a reduced speed on all lines following the collision in Linslade at around 9.20am.

A satellite view of Leighton Buzzard Train Station. Photo from Google Maps

London Northwestern Railway confirmed that train services running through the station may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

