Treats for mums at the Leighton Buzzard Railway

The Leighton Buzzard Railway continued to celebrate their centenary year with a special treat for mums travelling on Mother’s Day.

Every mother who travelled on the Leighton Buzzard Railway at Page’s Park on Sunday, March 31, was treated to a free goody bag, containing chocolates, flowers and a free family printed photo to take home.

The Rowe Family on Mother's Day. Photo by Mark Lewis

Six departures operated throughout the day between Page’s Park and Stonehenge Works, alternately hauled by the railway’s two largest locomotives – 778 and Pedemoura.

The next event at the railway is the Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday (April 21) and Easter Monday (April 22), children can also enjoy a range of Easter activities. For more information and fee-free online booking, visit: www.buzzrail.co.uk.

Denise, Andrew, Sienna and Isabella Curas. Photo by Mark Lewis