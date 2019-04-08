Treats for mums at the Leighton Buzzard Railway

The Leighton Buzzard Railway continued to celebrate their centenary year with a special treat for mums travelling on Mother’s Day.
Every mother who travelled on the Leighton Buzzard Railway at Page’s Park on Sunday, March 31, was treated to a free goody bag, containing chocolates, flowers and a free family printed photo to take home.
Six departures operated throughout the day between Page’s Park and Stonehenge Works, alternately hauled by the railway’s two largest locomotives – 778 and Pedemoura.
The next event at the railway is the Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday (April 21) and Easter Monday (April 22), children can also enjoy a range of Easter activities. For more information and fee-free online booking, visit: www.buzzrail.co.uk.