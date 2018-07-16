Tribute to ex-Hockliffe Street Post master Thelma

Tributes have been paid to a former post master in Leighton Buzzard who ran her store in the town for 27 years.

Thelma Whitehouse ran Hockliffe Street Post Office and Whitehouse Stores with her husband Jack for 27 years from 1974 through to her retirement in January 2002.

Mrs Whitehouse was a well-known figure throughout her years in Leighton Buzzard, and offered support and advice to many customers.

After her retirement, Mrs Whitehouse stayed in Leighton Buzzard to spend more time with her daughter and twin grandsons. In spring 2015, she moved to Newport Pagnell after a bout of ill health.

Mrs Whitehouse died in the early hours of Tuesday, July 10, after a short stay in Milton Keynes Hospital. Her funeral is to be held at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes, on Thursday, July 19, at 10.45am. All are welcome.

Donations to the British Heart Foundation can be made via H.W. Masons & Sons at Newport Pagnell. Mrs Whitehouse leaves behind her daughter Nicola and grandsons Jack and Ben.