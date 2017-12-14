Tribute to Leighton Buzzard carpenter Tim with gift to lifeboats

The family of a respected Leighton Buzzard carpenter who had a passion for fishing are remembering his life with a special donation to the RNLI.

Tim Barnard, who lived in Leighton Buzzard for 38 years and was known for his “amazing skills in carpentry”, passed away unexpectedly in March this year aged 64.

Visiting the RNLI in Tim's memory: his granddaughter Ruby, son-in-law Gareth, his beloved daughter Liza, his grandson Rhys, his wife Jane and his fishing buddy and skipper, Colin.

Now, for the first time since his death, Tim’s family are paying tribute to their much loved husband, father and grandfather, as they reveal they made an important donation to a cause close to Tim’s heart.

Daughter and best friend, Liza, 43, said: “My father’s personality was amazing; he was always very happy and loved a laugh and a joke with everyone and was always smiling - his smile was infectious.

“He loved carpentry, which was his passion from a school leaving age and was very well respected as the best locally.

“He had also been a keen sea fisherman who always helped raise money for the RNLI, so at his funeral we requested donations to his favourite cause and presented Weymouth RNLI with a cheque for £1,500 in his memory. The Leighton community raised this.”

Tim worked for various different companies on a self employed basis as T J Barnard Carpentry and after living in Russell Way, Tim and his wife Jane (now 53) moved to Portland, Dorset, in June 2016.

Tim is lovingly remembered by Jane, Liza, son-in-law Gareth, 36, and grandchildren, Ruby, 11 and Rhys, 7.

Liza said: “My father was happy and proud of his family; I know how much he loved and adored his grandchildren.”