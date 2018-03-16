Trio presented with award for tireless work for the Leighton Buzzard community

Three deserving community champions were presented with their Honorary Burgess of Leighton-Linslade accolades at the White House on Wednesday evening.

Michael Rowland, Danielle Harding, and Margaret Brown received their honour, in recognition of their years of voluntary service to the benefit of residents of the town, from mayor Cllr Syed Rahman as family and friends looked on.

Michael has been involved in the local Scouting movement for several decades, the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade since 1999, and served on the Board of Governors at Oakbank School.

Danielle was nominated for the award in recognition of her 20-plus years of helping adults with learning disabilities in the local community.

Margaret has made contributions to a huge range of schemes and projects in the town, including campaigning for many years on health matters.

The Honorary Burgess is a prestigious award reserved for the truly deserving.

If you know of a suitable candidate, the town council will be inviting nominations for the 2019 award until October 31.

More information and a nomination form can be found on the Grants & Awards page of the Town Council website www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk