Truck convoy will come through Leighton Buzzard this year

A magnificent truck convoy will be passing through Leighton Buzzard, as it marks 100 years since World War One, with special guests including Lee Rigby’s family and amputee and former paratrooper, Ben Parkinson MBE.

Many LBO land residents know of Dunstable Truck Convoy, an annual event which sees lorry drivers rally together to raise funds for military charities, this year’s donations going towards The Royal British Legion, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and the Pilgrim Bandits.

The convoy usually travels from Flamstead, down the A5183, through Dunstable and then on to Billington Showground, but on June 9 at the request of Leighton-Linslade Town Council, the trucks will be making a trip through Leighton Buzzard too.

Graham Munt, event organiser and local resident, said: “The community can look forward to a spectacular show. Lee’s family will be with us this year as well as Ben Parkinson MBE who lost his legs legs and suffered brain damage when he was injured during the Afghanistan conflict.

“Any weight restrictions that the convoy may have to pass through will be temporary lifted. It will be under the control of five police motorcyclists and police foot patrol, while there will also be street marshals and first aid supplied by ourselves.

“Residents will be given plenty of notice about the convoy passing through, and Hockliffe Road has recently had new double yellow lines added so there should be fewer people parking there.”

The convoy will enter the town at 11am and is normally clear in about 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, after a meeting in April with the Safety Advisory Group, police and highways department, the convoy’s exact route will be finalised, concerning whether it will exit the town via Grovebury Road or Billington Road to travel to the showground’s family fun day. To donate prizes for the fun day, call Graham: 07916538625.