Two arrested after white van stopped in Leighton Buzzard

There have been two arrests after a white van was spotted approaching children in Leighton Buzzard yesterday.

Earlier today, several schools sent out alerts to parents that pupils from Vandyke School were approached by two men in a white van in Vandyke Roak and Billington Park.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Two teenagers have been arrested following reports that children had been approached in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (Wednesday).

“Officers stopped a vehicle shortly after 5.30pm and two boys, aged 18 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and possession with intent to supply psychoactive substances.

“They are currently in custody at Luton Police Station.”