Two-day operation targets Leighton Buzzard vehicle crime

Bedfordshire Police’s rural officers have carried out a two-day long operation cracking down on vehicle crime in Leighton Buzzard.

On Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16 officers from the force’s Operation Sentinel Rural team, held Operation Torby days of action.

The operation resulted in an arrest for failing to attend court, a recovery of a stolen vehicle, and three vehicles were seized for having no insurance.

Six traffic offence reports were completed for offences ranging from driving without insurance or a valid MOT, to speeding.

Also two people were reported for not wearing a seatbelt, one person was reported for using a mobile phone while driving.

In addition, ten pieces of intelligence were submitted and one person was stopped and searched, and received a street caution for possession of cannabis.

Officers also assisted Thames Valley Police with a ‘fail to stop’ vehicle pursuit, which resulted in three people arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

PC Anthony Seamarks said: “Increased visibility during the two days of action was met with a positive response from the community.

“It was another excellent operation working closely with our partner agencies to crack down on the problems that are most important to our rural communities.”

If you have any issues you would like to talk to the Operation Sentinel Rural team about you can contact them by emailing Opsentinel.rural@Bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk