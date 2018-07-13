Two seriously hurt in three vehicle collision on the A505 Leighton Buzzard bypass

Two people were seriously injured in a three vehicle collision on the A505 Leighton Buzzard bypass last night (Thursday).

Bedfordshire Police were called at 10.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars near Stanbridge Road.

Two people were seriously injured and a third person sustained minor injuries.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.17pm on Thursday evening.

“We can confirm that multiple response vehicles attended the incident with three patients transported by ambulance to L&D Hospital.

“Patients were reported to be suffering from chest, leg and back injuries but were all in a stable condition.”

The road was closed in both directions between Stanbridge Road and Leighton Buzzard while emergency services dealt with the collision.