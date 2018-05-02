Two teens stabbed in latest gang attack in Luton

Two teenagers were stabbed in the latest outbreak of gang violence in Luton on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road area of Leagrave shortly after 9pm to reports of a disturbance and a large gathering of people.

According to Beds Police, the two teenagers were treated at hospital for stab wounds, one has now been released and the other remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The outbreak of violence on Monday comes after a string of stabbings and shootings in Luton in recent months.

> In January two men were stabbed in front of horrified shoppers in The Mall.

> And in March, 18-year-old Azaan Kaleem died after being stabbed in Hartsfield Road. Four teenagers have been charged with his murder.

> On March 29, another man was critically injured in a stabbing incident in St Saviours Crescent.

> In April, two men were injured after being shot on Portland Road. A number of men have been arrested.

Regarding Monday’s stabbings, Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “We’re taking this incident extremely seriously and enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

“We’re committed to tackling knife crime and apprehending those who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable – it’s not, and we won’t tolerate it in our county.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about activity in Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road areas to come forward with any information which could help our investigation.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said the force was not linking Monday’s incident to others at this time, but enquiries are ongoing.

Earlier on Monday evening, there were reports of a large group chasing a car on Marsh Road with machetes.

An eyewitness said: “Just witnessed a serious gang attack in Leagrave McDonalds roundabout right outside my car whilst driving home, about 10 people with knives and machetes attacked a man in a car at the roundabout.

“He managed to get away after smashing through three other cars in desperation! The size of the blades was staggering...”

Other people who witnessed the incident at Marsh Road commented on Facebook. One person said: “The car drove the wrong way down Marsh Road towards the roundabout trying to get away but crashed at the roundabout into a car.

“That’s when the attack happened as people arrived on scooters.”

A police spokesman added: “We have received a report of a car in Marsh Road just after 5.30pm on Monday, reportedly being followed by a motorcycle. One of the people involved may have been in possession of a weapon. An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Beds Police on 101 quoting Operation Brooklyn, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, to 0800 555111.