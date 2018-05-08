‘Tynam leaves a huge hole in our lives’ says Leighton Buzzard family

A Leighton Buzzard family is paying a special tribute to their gentle son and brother who died in a tragic road accident, leaving “a huge hole” in their lives.

Tynam Scarborough, 26, was driving down the A41 Aston Clinton bypass on April 11 when his car was involved in a collision.

Tynam

The former Cedars Upper School pupil was killed at the scene, and now his family are taking time to remember what a loving person Tynam was and the kindness he showed to all those who knew him in the Leighton-Linslade community.

Tynam’s mother, Dawn, 49, said: “Tynam was a beloved son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He was always extremely polite and well mannered, a real gentle soul, and he was well liked by his co workers.

“We have amazing memories to cherish and we will keep him in our hearts forever. We will never forget him. He was such a bright light in our lives.”

Tynam was born in St Albans but was originally from Hemel Hempstead.

The family moved to Leighton Buzzard when he was three years old and Tynam had a happy childhood attending Brooklands Playgroup, followed by Leedon Lower, Brooklands Middle, and Cedars Upper schools.

Dawn remembers: “Tynam was a very bright boy. He was very outgoing and was happy and always smiling.

“He enjoyed reading, and wrote poetry and stories.

“He liked the gym when he was in the mood and enjoyed playing badminton. He was a good artist and loved to sing in the house. He was an avid gamer and loved playing with his siblings at home.

“More recently, Ty suffered quite badly from depression, and the past year had been especially tough on him.”

Tynam previously worked for Costa Coffee in Leighton Buzzard High Street and was more recently an employee at Euro Car Parts, Grovebury Road.

As well as his mother, Dawn, and father Jamie, 50, (who lives in Lowestoft), Tynam leaves behind his siblings Imogen, 27, Macy, 22, Honor, 16, Evan, 16, and Liberty, 16.

Honor wrote a heartfelt tribute to her older brother. She said: “It’s almost as if time has stopped now that you aren’t around.

“I knew that losing you would hurt but never before have I experienced such pain.

“I am so thankful to have had you in my life for so long yet no amount of time would have ever been enough.

“A part of me has now been lost and cannot be regained. You were not only my brother but my best friend.

“I miss your cheesy grin, your laugh and your stupid jokes but most of all I miss your warm hugs.

“Ones that made me feel safe and like everything was going to turn out okay. No words could ever describe how important you were to me and how magical our relationship was.

“Thank you for teaching me everything I know and for supporting me the best you possibly could. Thank you for always giving up your time when I needed you. And thank you for being the type of person I’d want to be when I grow up.

“I miss you more than you could possibly imagine and I hope you rest peacefully. I’ll make you so proud. I love you Tynam.”

Dawn concluded: “We really appreciate all the support and lovely messages from people who knew Tynam, or Ty, as he was known by mostly.

“He was my eldest son. I adored him and his siblings did to.

“We feel lost without him. We have a huge hole in our family now sadly. We all miss him terribly.

“We held a small private funeral and he was buried in Vandyke Road Cemetery.

“We have a nice place to visit him now which will be very comforting to our family and friends.”

The family is fundraising to help cover the costs of the funeral, and so as Tynam can have a special gravestone. Any additional money raised from their £2,000 target will go to the Samaritans.

If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dawn-scarborough?utm_id=2&utm_term=QdM5YAaVp