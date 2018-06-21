‘Unnerving’: burglar spent hour and half in Heath and Reach pub as landlord’s family slept upstairs

A pub landlord in Heath and Reach has offered a £1,000 reward after a disturbing burglary which saw the culprit loiter for over an hour while the landlord’s young family slept upstairs.

The burglary at the Axe & Compass pub on Leighton Road took place in the early hours of this morning and landlord Ryan Moxham is determined to track down whoever is responsible.

The family were disturbed by the overnight burglary

He said: “We came down this morning and found the bar had been broken into.

“We checked the CCTV and could see someone entering at 3am. Whoever it was, they were here for a good hour and a half, walking around and taking a joint.”

The burglar only took money from the fruit machines and pool table – anywhere between £200 and £1,000 – and also managed to evade the alarm system in the bar.

“It seems to me like he knew what he was doing,” said Ryan. “He hasn’t even attempted to take anything else.

“It’s very unnerving because my family were upstairs, my youngest is only 15 months old.

“My son actually woke up at about 5am and my wife put him back to bed, we think he was probably woken up by the burglar.”

CCTV shows a man wearing a grey hoodie, black cap and mask, wearing blue jeans and distinctive red trainers with white laces, carrying a backpack on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information can contact Ryan on 01525 237394.