Up to 85 job losses at former B/E Aerospace site in Leighton Buzzard

Bosses at the former B/E Aerospace plant in Leighton Buzzard have this week confirmed up to 85 jobs will be lost as roles are moved to the Philippines.

Speculation has been rife about upcoming redundancies at the plant on Grovebury Road, now owned by Rockwell Collins.

This week, a company spokesman stated: “Rockwell Collins has made the decision to shift some manufacturing and assembly work operations in the Aftermarket Services business from Leighton Buzzard, England, to its operations in the Philippines.

“Approximately 85 positions related to its Aftermarket Services could be affected, primarily in the machine shop, fabrication, plastics, assembly areas and associated indirect supporting functions.

“This decision was driven by the highly competitive landscape and price sensitive aftermarket business. We are committed to providing support for all employees impacted by this transition, including the opportunity to apply for other positions within Rockwell Collins.

“Several core business functions will continue to operate from the Leighton Buzzard location and the facility will continue to remain a vital location for our company.”