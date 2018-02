The A5 near Hockliffe has now reopened after it was closed in both directions this morning following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Highways England closed the road between the A4012 near Hockliffe and the A5183 near Bidwell at 6.30am this morning after a crash between a camper van and a car.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “ No injuries were reported and no real delays either. The carriageway is now cleared.”