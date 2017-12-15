UPDATE: Cedars Upper School offers support in aftermath of train tragedy

Cedars Upper School in Linslade has offered support to pupils and parents after the death of a 14-year-old boy yesterday.

As previously reported here, British Transport Police were called yesterday at 3.59pm to reports that someone had been struck by a train. The teenager is understood to be a pupil at Cedars Upper School.

The school has since issued the following statement: “Following the tragic incident at Leighton Buzzard train station last evening, I have spoken to all Year 10 students in the school theatre.

“We have much support in place today for those students who require it - both internal with our pastoral team and the student support centre and also external with CAMHS, the school nursing team and trained counsellors. This support will remain in place next Monday, Tuesday and beyond.

“The police have asked that students do not visit the train station to lay flowers or other memorial items but that these should be laid at school by the tree outside reception.

“If you have any particular concerns about your son or daughter please contact Claire Powell, student welfare manager on 01525 219346 or by email cpowell@cedarsupper.org.uk

“We thank you for your support at this difficult time.”