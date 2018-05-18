Update - eighteen children taken to hospital after A5 collision

Luton children on a school trip were injured in a collision in Dunstable this morning.

Eighteen children from Year 6, and two adults from Chantry Primary School were taken to hospital after the collision on the A5.

The road was closed for several hours while the emrgency services dealt with the incident.

In a message to parents, Corisande Bateman, Executive Headteacher, said: “I would like to reassure parents that all of the children are fine, those who were taken to hospital for further checks have now been discharged with the remainder being returned to school and then collected by their parents.

“I would like to thank the staff team accompanying the trip for their prompt and calm actions in checking that all of the children were safe before considering whether they themselves had been injured. 18 children and 2 staff members were transported to hospital with a further visit to hospital by 2 staff who had initially returned to school with the children.

“I would also like to thank the coach driver who took appropriate action and again, ensured that the children were safe.”

Parents responded to the incident on social media. One mum said: ‘My daughter is ok got sore head and sore neck keeping eye on her but thank god she’s ok and all other children’.

Another said: ‘My daughter is ok just got bad headache sore neck.’

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust confirmed several people were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Milton Keynes Hospital with “minor injuries”.

The incident involved the double decker school bus and a lorry.