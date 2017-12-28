UPDATE: Pipework again to blame for second flood in a fortnight at Leighton Buzzard Library

Leighton Buzzard Library has been shut due to flooding for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Central Beds Council announced yesterday (Thursday) that the building had once again been closed – and the cause, as with the previous closure in mid-December, has been confirmed this morning as a leak in recently installed pipework.

Staff arrived after the Christmas holiday period to discover the ground floor of the Lake Street building flooded – the children’s library and adult fiction and non-fiction areas.

A council spokesman said: “The box office and theatre are operating as normal.

“The first floor of the library will be opened from January 2 and a basic library service offered – computers will be available and books can be returned.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In mid-December the leaky new pipework caused the building’s closure for a day, but the theatre’s bar and lounge area were closed for longer for repair work. An evening screening of The Death of Stalin also had to be cancelled.

Water from the lounge had spread to the box office, workroom, corridors and adult training room.

There was also damage to pipework, ceiling tiles, furniture, carpets, decorations and IT equipment.%