UPDATE: Power cuts strike Leighton-Linslade again with over 1,900 properties affected

Leighton-Linslade businesses and residents are still stuck in the dark, as engineers battle to fix a power cut in the town.

The lights went out for over 1,900 residents when at around 1.30pm this afternoon a high vaultage overhead electricity line fault affected the postcodes LU7 1, LU7 2, and LU7 7.

Residents reported that both Tesco and Aldi were without power for a time, and Leighton Middle School also lost power for a couple of hours.

Other areas affected were Bassett Road and Sandhills.

Speaking this afternoon, Zoe Pope, Linslade business owner at Sun Zone Tanning, New Road, said: “It happened at about 20 past one and we’re hoping the power will be back on soon.

“We’re a sun bed business and we’re normally really busy in the afternoons!”

However, the UK Power Networks website now reports that just 123 properties are affected, with Leighton Middle School Tweeting that its power and phones lines were back up at around 3.30pm.

Power in LU7 2 is said to be fully restored, while the UK Power Networks website states that power should be returned to LU7 1 and 7 at an estimated time of 6pm - 7pm.

Many residents have been signing up to the UK Power Networks mobile site for updates.

There was also a power cut this morning at around 5.30am in the LU7 9 and LU7 3 areas due to a fault on the electricity network and engineers had to redirect power. 433 LBO land properties were affected, with the number reduced in stages; just 14 people were left without electricity before power was restored to them at 8.31am.

A UK Power Networks spokesman published the following statement on their website: “There was a power cut in this area earlier. Our engineers worked hard to fix it and your power should now be back on. If you are still experiencing problems try resetting your trip switches or contact us and we will be able to help.”

Commenting the current power cut in LU7 1 and 7, the UK Power Networks spokesman stated: “Our engineers are working hard to fix the power cut as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.”