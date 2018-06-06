UPDATE: Two people arrested after multiple vehicle collision in Linslade

Two people have been arrested following a police pursuit, which ended with a multiple car collision in Linslade.

The incident happened on Linslade’s Old Road yesterday afternoon at around 4pm, as at least three cars were involved in the pile up.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman, said: “At around 3pm a pursuit started in Middle Claydon involving a black VW.

“Two people were arrested.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “A vehicle from the Thames Valley Police (TVP) area was being pursued by TVP officers, and it collided with other vehicles in Leighton Buzzard during the pursuit.”

Many residents became aware of a “large amount of police activity” in the area and rushed to the scene.

One eyewitness told the LBO: “I popped down to look and could see the results, apparently it was a police chase.

“I think a VW Scirocco car was being pursued - that was in quite a state.

“They had to block off three roads - Stoke Road, Old Road and the turning from Wing Road to the main road.

“Traffic was diverted.

“I’ve never seen so many police in the town!”