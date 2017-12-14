UPDATED: Leakage in new pipework causes closure of Leighton Buzzard Library due to extensive flooding

A leak in new pipework was behind the flood which caused the closure of Leighton Buzzard Library today (Thursday).

As a consequence this evening’s showing of The Death of Stalin at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre has had to be cancelled.

Central Beds Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman said: “Last night a joint in some new pipework pulled apart, which caused a water leakage in the lounge that spread to the box office, workroom, corridors and adult training room.

“There is also damage to pipework, ceiling tiles, furniture, carpets, decorations and IT equipment, all of which was discovered this morning.

“We have been working today to remove dirty water and restore heating and electricity.

“Unfortunately, it has meant that Leighton Buzzard Library has been closed today, while the theatre will be closed this evening and the film screening of The Death of Stalin has been cancelled.

“As an immediate concern, and following our usual protocols, we contacted all customers that had bought the 104 tickets for the screening to inform them of the issue and have offered refunds or the options to exchange their ticket for a voucher or transfer their ticket to another event. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are hopeful of keeping this closure period to a minimum, but will assess the situation again tomorrow.”