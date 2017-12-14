UPDATED: Leighton Buzzard Library back open but areas remain closed for flooding repairs

Leighton Buzzard Library has reopened today (Friday) following a leak in new pipework which caused its closure due to extensive flooding on Thursday.

Although the majority of the building is up and running, the theatre’s bar and lounge area will remain closed for repairs.

Thursday evening’s showing of The Death of Stalin had to be cancelled, but tonight’s film screening of Breathe will go ahead as planned.

Central Beds Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman said: “On Wednesday night a joint in some new pipework pulled apart, which caused a water leakage in the lounge that spread to the box office, workroom, corridors and adult training room.

“There was also damage to pipework, ceiling tiles, furniture, carpets, decorations and IT equipment, all of which was discovered on Thursday morning.

“We were working on Thursday to remove dirty water and restore heating and electricity.

“Unfortunately, it meant that Leighton Buzzard Library was closed on Thursday, while the theatre was closed Thursday evening and the film screening of The Death of Stalin had to be cancelled.

“As an immediate concern, and following our usual protocols, we contacted all customers that had bought the 104 tickets for the screening to inform them of the issue and have offered refunds or the options to exchange their ticket for a voucher or transfer their ticket to another event. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”