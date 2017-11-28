Vet prepares to shave off her hair to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer

A vet from Heath and Reach Veterinary Surgery is preparing to shave off all her hair in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Lisa Roan, 44, works at the vets on Brickhill Road, she is shaving off her hair in an attempt to raise £1000 for the charitable programme that aims to raise money for cancer research.

Her hair will be sent to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children who have lose their hair to cancer or other illnesses.

She said: “Recently I have lost a family member suddenly to cancer and a colleague lost her dad to cancer, it seems to be a disease that is affecting so many people and I thought enough is enough, I need to try and do something to help, I want to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer’s life-changing research.

“For me, shaving my hair off is something that I am able to do to raise money and I will be helping the Little Princess Trust at the same time.

“I am feeling nervous about it, this won’t be an easy thing for me to do - I love my hair and haven’t had it short in over 30 years.

“It’ll be tough, but certainly not as tough as having cancer and losing your hair to chemotherapy.

“I was hoping to raise £750 but I have already raised £700 so I am going to increase it to £1000.”

Lisa’s hair is just longer than shoulder length, she will be getting a grade one cut at Heath and Reach Vets on Saturday, December 2.

To make a donation go to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/lisas-giving-page-76.