VIDEO: ‘Lucky to be alive’ Rubin found by couple on the side of the A5 near Tilsworth

A badly injured dog is lucky to be alive after being found by a couple on the side of the A5 with a huge wound down his side.

18-month-old lurcher, Rubin, was taken to The Veterinary Clinic on Hockliffe Road, Leighton Buzzard where he was given 10 stitches before being passed into the care of HULA in Aspley Guise.

Rubin is now in the care of HULA but needs a permanent home

Scared, under weight and suffering from the effects of the gaping wound, four weeks later Rubin is now well on the road to an “amazing” recovery, with the animal rescue centre giving him some TLC and training as they look for a permanent home for him.

Emma Woolley, HULA team leader, said: “The wound was down his front side. We’re not sure how it happened but it was nasty. We think he has injured by something quite jagged, so possibly he might have got caught on some barbed wire.

“He was found by the A5 near Tilsworth/Stanbridge. If he had not been found by the couple he wouldn’t have survived it. If he’d gone into the woods he wouldn’t have come out as he would have lost too much blood.

“The vet stitched him up and we took him. When he got here he was very quiet and was in quite a bit of pain. He was under weight so we think he had been on streets for a while. After a couple of weeks he was getting much better, he had quite a good turnaround.

Rubin is in the care of HULA

“He just needs training. He didn’t know ‘sit’, he would just jump all over you. We’re working on that at the moment. He also had no lead manners, we don’t think he’s been on a lead before. He’s very cheeky. He’s been grabbing things out of the bin!”

Centre manager at HULA, Nicola Leach added: “Rubin is lucky to be alive. He arrived into HULA care in a very bad way – he was very scared, very underweight and suffering with a very sore wound.

“We had him all patched up and have watched him go from nervous, quiet and gentle to as mad as a box of frogs! The team are still spending time with him building up his confidence as he has his moments where he is quite scared.

“Rubin is a cheeky boy who likes to keep busy, he’s active and loves going on walks and playing chase. He also, of course, loves a warm cosy bed to sleep on.”

Rubin is now in the care of HULA but needs a permanent home

If you’re interested in giving Rubin the loving home he deserves, contact HULA on 01908 584000.

Rubin is now in the care of HULA but needs a permanent home