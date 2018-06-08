VIDEO: Richard and Victoria Baldwin give thanks to people of Leighton Buzzard after attempted murder trial

Three days after their acquittal, Richard and Victoria Baldwin have given a heartfelt thanks to the people of Leighton Buzzard for supporting them throughout their “nightmare”.

On Tuesday, Richard Baldwin, 35, and his father Bernard, 64, were both found not guilty of attempted murder against two police officers on September 22 last year and his wife Victoria, 42, was acquitted of assisting an offender.

The Baldwin family

The family say they were encouraged by strong local support and offers of help from the community ever since the charges were first brought.

“We just want to say a massive, massive thank you and give a shout out to what a lovely town we live in,” said Victoria. “It shows how much everybody cares for each other, so many people and businesses have been in touch to support us and tell us about their stories.

“I’ve relived that night 100 times every day since it happened and it’s weird not to do that anymore.”

The couple are only just recovering from the high-profile trial, which ignited fierce debate about policing in Leighton Buzzard. After being acquitted and paying out nearly £300,000 in legal fees, they are attempting to settle back into everyday life.

Mechanic Richard, who runs Baldwins’ Motors on Eden Way, said: “Luckily our business is going strong. I’m going to take more people on and expand it.”

