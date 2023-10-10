Video shows major fire at Luton Airport car park as flights are suspended and access restricted

Luton Airport fire. Photo courtesy of Molly Bullard

A major fire has this evening broken out at Luton Airport car park leading to all flights being suspended and access.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue service has confirmed that part of the multi-storey Terminal Car Park 2 has collapsed in the blaze, which has been declared a major incident.

Footage shared online show flames and smoke billowing from the top floor of the multi-storey building at Terminal Car Park 2.

This video – shared courtesy of X user Molly Bullard – shows large flames roaring and smoke billowing from the top floor of the multi-storey building.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue service said: "We are currently in attendance at a significant fire in a multi-storey car park involving numerous cars in Terminal Car Park 2 at Luton Airport.

"First calls were received at 8.47pm. We have 15 fire appliances, and three specialist aerial appliances from across the county and surrounding counties in attendance and this has been declared a major incident by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse.

"Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on air side of the airport. Police and ambulance are in attendance.

"Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said that ambulances and resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team attended. One member of the public and six firefighters have been affected by smoke inhalation. Four firefighters and one member of airport staff were taken to Luton & Dunstable hospital while a further patient was discharged at the scene.

It said that the critical incident was ‘stood down' at 12.20am – but ambulance crews remain on-scene to support fire and rescue colleagues.

In a statement on social media, a spokesman for the airport said: "All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time. Additional staff are on hand to provide assistance to passengers. Passengers should stay in touch with their airline for flight information.”

Speaking on X, eyewitness Molly Bullard, said: “There is no transport in or out of Luton Airport. Passengers are being evacuated to walk on the footpath via the road underpass. All airport buses and vehicles are trapped by road blocks.”