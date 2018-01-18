Views made clear on controversial potential housing site in Linslade

Several members of the public turned up at a Leighton-Linslade Town Council meeting to register their anger at plans to designate a Green Belt site in Linslade for possible housing development.

Land north of Soulbury Road has been included in the pre-submission of Central Beds Council’s Local Plan, which is looking to deliver up to 20,000 new homes and 24,000 new jobs over the next 20 years.

As reported last week, that move has come in for fierce criticism.

And Cllr Clive Palmer has revealed that several residents with strong opinions had put forwards their views at yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) Planning & Transport Committee, which he chairs.

He said: “A number of members of the public were in attendance and several spoke. They were all very, very strongly opposed to the inclusion of this land in the Local Plan.

“The committee decided to make strong representation to CBC that the land should not be used for housing development and should remain thoroughly in the Green Belt.”

The 1.73 hectare site has been earmarked by CBC as being potentially suitable for 55 homes.

A previous application to build 49 houses there was turned down by CBC in 2013 on the basis that the development would erode the openness of the Green Belt location and fail to safeguard the countryside from encroachment.

Cllr Palmer added: “People have been astonished this site has been included given what has gone on in the past.”

An application made in 2017 by Compton Land Developments for 18 bungalows on one of the site’s three fields, has yet to determined by CBC.

READ MORE: Shock inclusion of Linslade Green Belt site for potential housing is ‘ludicrous and perverse’



