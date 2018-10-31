Visit Spooktacular Hallowe’en display in Pitstone tonight to support brave teen with Rett Syndrome

Visitors from near and far can’t wait to have a fright in the night, as kind Pitstone residents are putting on a spooky Hallowe’en display to help their neighbour.

Peter and Lin Howarth, along with their children and grandchildren, have pulled out all the stops to put on a fantastic trick or treat experience in Durham Road, Pitstone, on Wednesday, October 31.

Frankie (bottom left) met some spooky characters last year.

The kind Howarths, who love Hallowe’en, are creating a haunted house outside their home to help their 13-year-old neighbour who has Rett Syndrome, a rare condition which affects physical and mental development, such as her speech, balance and walking.

Lin said: “We met the Ross family four years ago and their gorgeous daughter,Frankie, who has this cruel condition, and saw the opportunity to turn our fun into an annual fundraiser. We are now in our fourth year and our event has become more popular - one lady has her grandson come and visit from London to see us !

“Frankie lights the room with her personality and excitement and seeing her face on the night is just heart warming.”

This year the Howarths will be dividing money between website and Go Fund Me page ‘Find a Cure for Frankie’ - which raises funds to support Frankie’s horse riding therapy, eye gaze communication and more - and Rett UK, a charity which provides support for families.

At the display there will be a child friendly area, as well as a haunted house (a 6x3 metre marquee) filled with mannequins, and static and animated pieces, which all stay inside so as not to scare the little ones.

The Howarths would like to thank everyone who has donated sweets, PCSO Jackie Dodson of Thames Valley Police, Bottlecap Entertainment, Jade Denwood(make-up) and all their friends, neighbours and villagers for their continued support. The excitement takes place between 5pm and 9pm.

Visit: findacureforfrankie.co.uk and rettuk.org.