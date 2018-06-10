Visitors say cheers to Leighton Buzzard Railway’s Ale Trail

There was a record number of visitors to the annual Leighton Buzzard Railway Ale Trail over the weekend of June 2-3.

More than 500 visitors were able to taste 20 different beers and ciders from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, including the Leighton Buzzard Brewery’s Narrow Gauge, a golden ale named in honour of the line.

Bars were stationed at each end of the line and hourly trains ferried customers between the two, including evening trains for the later session on the Saturday.

Around 800 pints were consumed over the two days, with third, half, and full pints offered of all the ales.

Festival helper Rocky Lancer said: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was planned at very short notice. However, based on the number of customers and their feedback, this didn’t detract from the success of the weekend – a testament to our committed volunteers. We have exciting plans for next year and will be announcing the dates for 2019 in the autumn.”

The next event at the railway is the first-ever whisky festival, on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17.

Held at Stonehenge Works, access to the event is exclusively by train from Page’s Park where attendees will be able to choose from a selection of around 75 whiskies and other spirits. Drinks prices start at £1.

Full details are available at www.buzzrail.co.uk