Wally, 102, switches on Leighton Buzzard’s Xmas lights

Britain’s oldest poppy seller was the guest of honour at Friday’s Christmas lights switch on in Leighton Buzzard town centre.

102-year-old Wally Randall made national headlines last year after it emerged he was the UK’s oldest poppy seller, operating inside Wilko on the High Street.

He said: “It was very good and nice to see so many people there. I was lucky to have my two granddaughters with me. It was wonderful.”

After the town council announced there would be no celebrity participating in the lights switch on this year, the search was on to find a local deserving of the honour.

And as the town’s oldest volunteer and a budding celebrity in his own right, Wally certainly fitted the bill.

A town council spokesman said: “We were delighted to welcome Wally to turn on our Christmas lights.”