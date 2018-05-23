Wally honoured to open Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy

Leighton Buzzard’s famous poppy seller has been given the honour of opening the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy.

On June 9, veteran Wally Randall will cut a red, white and blue ribbon to send the vehicles on their way from Flamstead to Billington Showground.

The magnificent convoy is being organised to raise money for military charities, and Wally himself was based in North Africa during World War Two, repairing lorries for British troops.

The 102-year-old said: “Well, I’m very happy to do it and it should be quite interesting. Some of my family will be there, and the youngest, my great granddaughter, Heather, wants to come and see what’s happening.

“When I was in North Africa we used to maintain the lorries; when I first joined the unit we had driven the Italians out, but then the Germans came and pushed us back into Egypt. I climbed the pyramids on my day off!”

Graham Munt, organiser, said: “We chose Wally because of his past history in the armed forces, and thought he was a worthy choice. He will be picked up from his house by a forces staff car and escorted to Flamstead by two Royal British Legion motorbike riders.

“I would like to thank local businesses and Red Wings for their support.”

A full convoy preview will be in next week’s LBO.